Waaree Energies Q2 Results: Net Profit More Than Doubles, Revenue Rises 70%

Waaree Energies Ltd. saw an over two-fold jump in its net profit in the second quarter of this financial year.

The company has posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 843 crore in the June-September period, as against Rs 362 crore in the same quarter last year, according to its stock exchange notification on Thursday.

Revenue increased by 69.7% year-on-year to Rs 6,066 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation more than doubles year-on-year to Rs 1,406 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 23.2%.