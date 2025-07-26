Waaree Energies Q1 FY26 Results On July 28 — Check Key Details Here

Shares of Waaree Energies have gained 2.60% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the month, it has gained 8.26% and in the past six months, the renewable energy stock has rallied 45.26%. On a year-to-date basis, it has advanced 11.46%.

After its listing in October 2024, the solar stock hit a record high of Rs 3,743 apiece on the NSE on Nov. 6, 2024. Shares of the company touched an all-time low of Rs 1,863 on April 7, 2025.

Waaree Energies shares ended 1.62% lower at Rs 3,190.10 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.90% fall in the benchmark Nifty 50.