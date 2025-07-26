Waaree Energies Q1 FY26 Results On July 28 — Check Key Details Here
Waaree Energies Ltd. is set to announce the results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 next week. It is the largest solar module manufacturer in India. It has five solar module manufacturing facilities in India. Here's everything you need to know about Waaree Energies’ Q1FY26 earnings schedule.
Waaree Energies Q1FY26 Results Date
In an exchange filing dated July 23, Waaree Energies said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 28 to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for Q1FY26.
Waaree Energies Q1FY26 Earnings Call
Waaree Energies will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss their Q1 FY26 results at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30.
Waaree Energies Q1FY26 Trading Window Closure
As per SEBI guidelines to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons from July 1 until 48 hours after the declaration of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Waaree Energies Q4FY25 Results
Waaree Energies reported a 35.6% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 644.47 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 475.16 crore in Q4FY24. Total income increased 37.7% YoY to Rs 4,140.92 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 3,007.44 crore in Q4FY24. Total expenses rose 24.6% YoY to Rs 3,291.44 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 2,641.06 crore in Q4FY24.
Waaree Energies Share Price History
Shares of Waaree Energies have gained 2.60% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the month, it has gained 8.26% and in the past six months, the renewable energy stock has rallied 45.26%. On a year-to-date basis, it has advanced 11.46%.
After its listing in October 2024, the solar stock hit a record high of Rs 3,743 apiece on the NSE on Nov. 6, 2024. Shares of the company touched an all-time low of Rs 1,863 on April 7, 2025.
Waaree Energies shares ended 1.62% lower at Rs 3,190.10 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.90% fall in the benchmark Nifty 50.