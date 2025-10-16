Business NewsEarningsWaaree Energies Declares First-Ever Dividend — Check Record Date, Other Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Waaree Energies Declares First-Ever Dividend — Check Record Date, Other Details

The record date to determine the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as Oct. 24, Waaree said in an exchange filing.

16 Oct 2025, 09:13 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Dividend Stocks
Waaree Energies declares dividend. (Photo: Canva stock)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Waaree Energies Ltd. has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2026, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

This is the first dividend announced by the renewable energy company, since its listing last year.

The record date to determine the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as Oct. 24, 2025, that is Friday. The dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders by Nov 6, 2025, as per the filing.

(This is a developing story)

ALSO READ

Waaree Energies Q2 Results: Net Profit More Than Doubles, Revenue Rises 70%
Opinion
Waaree Energies Q2 Results: Net Profit More Than Doubles, Revenue Rises 70%
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT