Waaree Energies Declares First-Ever Dividend — Check Record Date, Other Details

Waaree Energies Ltd. has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2026, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

This is the first dividend announced by the renewable energy company, since its listing last year.

The record date to determine the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as Oct. 24, 2025, that is Friday. The dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders by Nov 6, 2025, as per the filing.

