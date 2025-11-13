Voltas Q2 Results: Revenue, Profit Plunge As Monsoon, Deferred Purchases Weigh

Voltas Ltd.'s second-quarter earnings plunged, weighed down by heavy monsoon and GST-related demand deferment, which impacted retail offtake and margins. The decline was sharper than street expectations.

Consolidated revenue from operations dropped 10% in the July-September quarter to Rs 2,347 crore, compared to Rs 2,619 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to results announced on Thursday. The Bloomberg consensus estimate was Rs 2,461 crore.

The Tata Group company's net profit sank 74% to Rs 34.3 crore from Rs 134 crore last year, worse than the forecast of Rs 89 crore.

Operational performance also fared poorly as Ebitda fell 56.6% and the margin more than halved.