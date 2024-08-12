Voltas Shares Rally As June Quarter Profit Rises 160%

Voltas Ltd. shares surged in early trade as its profit more than doubled in the first quarter of financial year 2024-25. The household appliances-maker saw its bottom-line grow as demand for cooling products during the scorching summer months in India sparked a boom in sales.

The company reported a 160% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 335 crore in the April-June quarter, compared to Rs 129 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

Revenue from operations increased by 46.5% to Rs 4,921 crore during the quarter under review.

Operating profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, advanced 129% to Rs 424 crore, compared to Rs 185 crore last year. Operating margin expanded to 8.6% from 5.5%.