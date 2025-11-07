Vodafone Idea Q2 Results Next Week: Check Date, Earnings Call Schedule And Share Price History

Vodafone Idea will hold a conference call on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at 2:30 p.m. IST to discuss the company’s financial performance in Q2FY26 with investors and analysts. According to the stock exchange filing, senior management will participate in the call, which is scheduled to run until 3:30 p.m. IST.

Participants can join through direct dial-in with operator assistance. Vodafone Idea advised that, for those not registering through the Diamond Pass link, phone lines are limited and callers should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Dial-in details: