Vodafone Idea Q2 Results Next Week: Check Date, Earnings Call Schedule And Share Price History
Vodafone Idea Ltd. is set to declare its results for the second quarter of the current financial year (FY 2025-26) next week. The leading telecom service provider informed the stock exchanges about the schedule for the release of its Q2FY26 earnings report in a stock exchange filing dated Nov. 5.
Vodafone Idea Q2 Results: Date
Vodafone Idea Ltd. has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Monday, Nov. 10, to consider and approve the company’s standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 2025.
Vodafone Idea Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
In compliance with SEBI guidelines to prevent insider trading, Vodafone Idea’s trading window for dealing in its securities has been closed since Oct. 1, 2025. It will remain shut until 48 hours after the financial results are announced, which is up to Nov. 12, both days inclusive.
Vodafone Idea Q2 Results: Earnings Call
Vodafone Idea will hold a conference call on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at 2:30 p.m. IST to discuss the company’s financial performance in Q2FY26 with investors and analysts. According to the stock exchange filing, senior management will participate in the call, which is scheduled to run until 3:30 p.m. IST.
Participants can join through direct dial-in with operator assistance. Vodafone Idea advised that, for those not registering through the Diamond Pass link, phone lines are limited and callers should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.
Dial-in details:
India (Primary Access – Toll): +91 22 7115 8260
India (Secondary Access – Toll): +91 22 6280 1359
International Toll-Free Numbers:
Singapore: 800 101 2045
Hong Kong: 800 964 448
USA: 1 866 746 2133
UK: 0 808 101 1573
Vodafone Idea Q1 Results
Vodafone Idea reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 11,022.5 crore in Q1FY26, a marginal increase of 0.1% compared to Rs 11,013.5 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company’s net loss narrowed to Rs 6,608.1 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 7,166.1 crore in Q1FY25. Ebitda declined 1% YoY to Rs 4,612 crore in the June 2025 quarter against Rs 4,659.7 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal. The Ebitda margin stood at 41.8% in Q1FY26, lower than 42.3% in Q1FY25.
Vodafone Idea Share Price History
Vodafone Idea shares have gained 5.78% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. The stock has rallied 3.59% in the last one month, while rising 37.43% over the last six months. Shares of the company have gained 18.73% year-to-date. In the last one year, shares of the company have increased 18.14%.
Vodafone Idea shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 10.57 apiece on the NSE on Oct. 27, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 6.12 on Aug. 14.
At 12:02 p.m. on Friday, Vodafone Idea shares were trading 2.59% up at Rs 9.51 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.23% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.