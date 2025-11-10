Vodafone Idea Q2 Results: Loss Narrows, ARPU Rises

Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s net loss narrowed in the second quarter of the current financial year.

Consolidated net loss stood at Rs 5,524 crore in the July-September period, compared to a loss of Rs 6,608 crore in the preceding quarter, according to results announced on Monday.

Revenue from operations rose 1.6% sequentially to Rs 11,195 crore. The average revenue per user (ARPU), a key income metric, advanced nearly 9% year-on-year to Rs 180, supported primarily by customer upgrades and tariff increases.

Vodafone Idea's 4G/5G subscriber base rose to 127.8 million from 125.9 million in Q2FY25. The telco's 4G network coverage expanded to 84.4% of the population.

Operational performance improved marginally, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rising 1.6% at Rs 4,685 crore. Margin stood at 41.9% versus 41.8%.

Capex for the quarter was Rs 17,500 crore.

The debt from banks stood at Rs 15,300 crore at the end of September and the cash and bank balance stood at Rs 30,800 crore. "As of date, the Group has met all its debt obligations payable to its lenders/ banks and financial institutions along with applicable interest. The company is in discussion with banks to raise additional funds as required," a statement said.

"We are focused on increasing our 4G coverage to 90% population and expanding our 5G footprint in the geographies with growing 5G handset adoption. We remain engaged with lenders to secure debt financing to support our broader capex plans of Rs 500–550 billion," said CEO Abhijit Kishore.

Shares of Vodafone Idea closed 1% lower at Rs 9.5 apiece on the BSE, ahead of the results, compared to a 0.4% fall in the benchmark Sensex.