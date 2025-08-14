Vodafone Idea Q1 Results: Loss Narrows To Rs 6,608 Crore, ARPU Rises Over 1%

Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s consolidated net loss narrowed in the first quarter to Rs 6,608 crore in comparison to a loss of Rs 7,166 crore in the last quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Thursday.

Revenue was almost flat, increasing only 0.1% sequentially for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 11,023 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, fell 1% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 4,612 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 41.8%.

The average revenue per user—a key metric to assess a telco's financial health—rose 1.1% to Rs 177. It stood at Rs 175 in the preceding quarter.