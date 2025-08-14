Vodafone Idea Q1 Results: Loss Narrows To Rs 6,608 Crore, ARPU Rises Over 1%
The debt from banks as of June 2025 stood at Rs 1,930 crore, while the cash and bank balance stood at Rs 6,830 crore.
Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s consolidated net loss narrowed in the first quarter to Rs 6,608 crore in comparison to a loss of Rs 7,166 crore in the last quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Thursday.
Revenue was almost flat, increasing only 0.1% sequentially for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 11,023 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, fell 1% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 4,612 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 41.8%.
The average revenue per user—a key metric to assess a telco's financial health—rose 1.1% to Rs 177. It stood at Rs 175 in the preceding quarter.
Vodafone Idea Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.1% to Rs 11,022.50 crore versus Rs 11,013.50 crore (Estimate: Rs 11,152.50 crore)
Net loss at Rs 6,608.10 crore versus loss of Rs 7,166.10 crore (Estimate: loss of Rs 6,853.30 crore)
Ebitda down 1% to Rs 4,612.00 crore versus Rs 4,659.70 crore (Estimate: Rs 4,655.30 crore)
Margin at 41.8% versus 42.3% (Estimate: 41.74%)
The company added over 4,800 new unique 4G towers during the quarter. The telecom company also added 5.16 lakh broadband site.
According to the company's press release, the subscriber decline was restricted to 0.5 million during the quarter, indicating a 90% decline to 5 million each in the second and third quarter of last financial year.
Total subscriber base stood at 197.7 million.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today
The quarterly earnings was shared after market hours. The stock settled 3.30% lower at Rs 6.15 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.05% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Vodaphone Idea's shares have fallen 61.05% in the last 12 months and 22.54% year-to-date.
Four out of the 21 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, six recommend a 'hold' and 11 suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price on the stock is Rs 7.37, implying a upside of 17.2%.