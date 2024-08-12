Vodafone Idea, NMDC, Nalco Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Vodafone Idea Ltd., NMDC Ltd., and National Aluminium Company Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their first quarter earnings on Monday.

Vodafone Idea is expected to post a net loss of Rs 7,639 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue is projected to be Rs 10,655 crore.

NMDC is expected to report a bottom line of Rs 1,726 crore, while Nalco may post a net profit of Rs 741 crore.