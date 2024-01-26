Vedanta Q3 Revenue Rises, Tata Technologies Profit Up — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Thursday.
Vedanta Ltd.'s consolidated net profit dropped in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 due to higher finance costs, but surpassed analysts' estimates.
The aluminium producer's profit declined 7.2% to Rs 2,868 crore in the October–December quarter, as compared with Rs 3,091 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had projected a consensus estimate of Rs 1,048.7 crore.
Its revenue rose 4.2% to Rs 35,541 crore as against Rs 34,102 crore over the same period last year.
Tata Technologies Ltd. has delivered the goods in its maiden quarterly results.
Net profit of the Tata Group firm rose 6.1% over the previous three months to Rs 170.2 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31, on the back of revenue that increased 1.6% to Rs 1,289.45 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
Cholamandalam Investment Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 48.7% at Rs 5,018.7 crore vs Rs 3,375 crore.
Gross NPA at 3.92% vs 4.07% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 2.56% vs 2.59% (QoQ).
Net profit up 28% at Rs 876.2 crore vs Rs 684.3 crore.
AU Small Finance Bank Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
NII up 15.3% at Rs 1,329.4 crore vs Rs 1,152.8 crore.
Net profit down 4.5% at Rs 375.3 crore vs Rs 392.8 crore.
Gross NPA at 1.98% vs 1.91% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 0.68% vs 0.60% (QoQ).
Vedanta Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.2% at Rs 35,541 crore vs Rs 34,102 crore.
Ebitda up 20.7% at Rs 8,531 crore vs Rs 7,067 crore.
Margin up 328 bps at 24% vs 20.72%.
Net profit down 7.2% at Rs 2,868 crore vs Rs 3,091 crore.
TVS Holdings Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.9% at Rs 9,996.4 crore vs Rs 8,475.4 crore.
Ebitda up 46.8% at Rs 1,535.6 crore vs Rs 1,047 crore.
Margin up 300 bps at 15.36% vs 12.35%.
Net profit up 84.3% at Rs 532.3 crore vs Rs 288.9 crore.
Intellect Design Arena Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.5% at Rs 634.4 crore vs Rs 619.1 crore.
EBIT up 9.8% at Rs 96.75 crore vs Rs 88.14 crore.
Margin up 101 bps at 15.25% vs 14.23%.
Net profit up 19.9% at Rs 84.88 crore vs Rs 70.8 crore.
Cyient Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.4% at Rs 1,821.4 crore vs Rs 1,778.5 crore.
EBIT up 0.1% at Rs 326.1 crore vs Rs 325.8 crore.
Margin down 41 bps at 17.9% vs 18.31%.
Net profit down 16.6% at Rs 153.2 crore vs Rs 183.6 crore.
Tata Technologies Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.6% at Rs 1,289.45 crore vs Rs 1,269.17 crore.
EBIT up 11.3% at Rs 209.4 crore vs Rs 188.1 crore.
Margin up 141 bps at 16.23% vs 14.82%.
Net profit up 6.1% at Rs 170.22 crore vs Rs 160.38 crore.
Aeroflex Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11% at Rs 73.13 crore vs Rs 65.9 crore.
Ebitda up 50.5% at 13.82 crore vs Rs 9.18 crore.
Margin up 496 bps at 18.89% vs 13.93%.
Net profit up 75.5% at Rs 9.04 crore vs Rs 5.15 crore.
Shriram Finance Q3 FY24 (Standalone)
Revenue from operations up 17.26% at Rs 8.922.39 crore vs Rs 7,608.83 crore (YoY).
Net profit up 2.3% at Rs 1,818.3 crore vs Rs 1,777 crore (YoY).
Gross NPA at 5.66% vs 5.79% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 2.72% vs 2.80% (QoQ).
Adani Power Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 67.3% at Rs 12,991.4 crore vs Rs 7,764.4 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 4,645.3 crore vs Rs 1,469.7 crore.
Margin up 1,682 bps at 35.75% vs 18.92%.
Net profit at Rs 2,738 crore vs Rs 8.8 crore.
Prepaid long-term debt worth Rs 810 crore during Q3 FY24 and Rs 250 crore during January 2024.
KFin Technologies Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 4.7% at Rs 218.7 crore vs Rs 209 crore.
EBIT up 4.16% at Rs 84.47 crore vs Rs 81.09 crore.
Margin down 18 bps at 38.62% vs 38.8%.
Net profit up 8.8% at Rs 66.8 crore vs Rs 61.37 crore.
SBI Cards and Payment Services Q3 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue from operations up 31.7% at Rs 4,621.7 crore vs Rs 3,507.12 crore.
Net profit up 7.8% at Rs 549.1 crore vs Rs 509.5 crore.
Shakti Pumps Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 57.7% at Rs 495.6 crore vs Rs 314.2 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 70.97 crore vs Rs 21.88 crore.
Margin up 735 bps at 14.31% vs 6.96%.
Net profit at Rs 45.19 crore vs Rs 11.25 crore.