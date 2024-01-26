Vedanta Q3 Revenue Rises, Tata Technologies Profit Up — Earnings Wrap

Vedanta Ltd.'s consolidated net profit dropped in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 due to higher finance costs, but surpassed analysts' estimates.

The aluminium producer's profit declined 7.2% to Rs 2,868 crore in the October–December quarter, as compared with Rs 3,091 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had projected a consensus estimate of Rs 1,048.7 crore.

Its revenue rose 4.2% to Rs 35,541 crore as against Rs 34,102 crore over the same period last year.

Tata Technologies Ltd. has delivered the goods in its maiden quarterly results.

Net profit of the Tata Group firm rose 6.1% over the previous three months to Rs 170.2 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31, on the back of revenue that increased 1.6% to Rs 1,289.45 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.