Vedanta Q3 Results: Profit Falls But Beats Estimates
Vedanta's Q3 revenue rose 4.2% to Rs 35,541 crore as against Rs 34,102 crore over the same period last year.
Vedanta Ltd.'s consolidated net profit dropped in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 but surpassed estimates.
The aluminium producer's profit declined 7.2% to Rs 2,868 crore in the October-December quarter, as compared with Rs 3,091 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had projected a consensus estimate of Rs 1,048.7 crore.
Vedanta Q3 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.2% at Rs 35,541 crore vs Rs 34,102 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 33,687.2 crore).
Ebitda up 20.7% at Rs 8,531 crore vs Rs 7,067 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,487 crore).
Margin expands 328 basis points to 24.00% vs 20.72% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.2%).
Net profit down 7.2% at Rs 2,868 crore vs Rs 3,091 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,048.7 crore).
Shares of Vedanta closed 0.5% higher at Rs 263.85 apiece before the results were announced on Thursday, as compared with a 0.47% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.