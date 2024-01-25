Vedanta Q3 Results: Profit Falls But Beats Estimates

Vedanta Ltd.'s consolidated net profit dropped in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 but surpassed estimates. The aluminium producer's profit declined 7.2% to Rs 2,868 crore in the October-December quarter, as compared with Rs 3,091 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had projected a consensus estimate of Rs 1,048.7 crore.