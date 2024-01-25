Vedanta Q3 Results: Profit Falls But Beats Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsVedanta Q3 Results: Profit Falls But Beats Estimates
Vedanta's Q3 revenue rose 4.2% to Rs 35,541 crore as against Rs 34,102 crore over the same period last year.

25 Jan 2024, 04:42 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;Vedanta website)</p></div>
Vedanta Ltd.'s consolidated net profit dropped in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 but surpassed estimates.

The aluminium producer's profit declined 7.2% to Rs 2,868 crore in the October-December quarter, as compared with Rs 3,091 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had projected a consensus estimate of Rs 1,048.7 crore.

Vedanta Q3 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 4.2% at Rs 35,541 crore vs Rs 34,102 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 33,687.2 crore).

  • Ebitda up 20.7% at Rs 8,531 crore vs Rs 7,067 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,487 crore).

  • Margin expands 328 basis points to 24.00% vs 20.72% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.2%).

  • Net profit down 7.2% at Rs 2,868 crore vs Rs 3,091 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,048.7 crore).

Shares of Vedanta closed 0.5% higher at Rs 263.85 apiece before the results were announced on Thursday, as compared with a 0.47% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

