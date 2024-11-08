Vedanta Q2 Results: Profit Beats Estimates On Deferred Tax Boost

Vedanta Ltd.'s profit in the second quarter of financial year 2025 topped analysts' estimates on higher deferred tax.

The metal producer's net profit stood at Rs 5,603 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as compared to a loss of Rs 915 crore in the year ago period, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compared with Rs 2,378.2 crore estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg. The profit for the second quarter included a deferred tax of Rs 1,868 crore.

Revenue growth was mainly impacted by a 60% annual drop in oil and gas revenue and a 30% drop in iron ore revenue. The company's consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was impacted by a 16% year-on-year uptick in the cost of materials consumed.