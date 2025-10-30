Vedanta Q2 Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More
Vedanta quarterly results: The company has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Oct. 31 to consider Q2FY26 results.
Mining and metals conglomerate Vedanta Ltd. will announce the results for the second quarter of FY26 this week. As India's largest aluminium manufacturing company, Vedanta is involved in mining, metals, oil and gas, and technology. Here’s everything you need to know about Vedanta’s Q2FY26 result announcement.
Vedanta Q2 Results: Date
In an exchange filing dated Oct. 27, Vedanta said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 31, 2025, to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the second quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2025.
The filing did not contain any details about the possible recommendation of a dividend.
Vedanta Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for all designated persons from Oct. 1 to Nov .2.
Vedanta Q2 Results: Earnings Call
The company has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. to discuss the Q2FY26 results.
Universal Dial-In: +91 22 6280 1114, +91 22 7115 8015
India National Toll-Free Number: 1 800 120 1221
International Toll-Free Numbers:
USA: 18667462133, UK: 08081011573, Singapore: 8001012045, Hong Kong: 800964448
Vedanta Q1 Results
Vedanta reported a 12.5% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 4,457 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 5,095 crore in Q1FY25. Total income increased 5.8% YoY to Rs 38,809 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 36,698 crore in Q1FY25.
Vedanta Share Price History
Shares of Vedanta have risen 2.79% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, Vedanta share price has increased 8.68% and in the past six months, it has grown 20.77%. On a year-to-date basis, it has gone up by 13.90%. Over the past year, it has increased by 8.06%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 526.95 apiece on the NSE on Dec. 16, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 363 apiece on April 7, 2025.
At 9:52 a.m. on Thursday, Vedanta shares were trading 1.93% lower at Rs 506.25 apiece on the NSE. This compares to 0.58% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.