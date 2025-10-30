Vedanta Q2 Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More

Shares of Vedanta have risen 2.79% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, Vedanta share price has increased 8.68% and in the past six months, it has grown 20.77%. On a year-to-date basis, it has gone up by 13.90%. Over the past year, it has increased by 8.06%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 526.95 apiece on the NSE on Dec. 16, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 363 apiece on April 7, 2025.

At 9:52 a.m. on Thursday, Vedanta shares were trading 1.93% lower at Rs 506.25 apiece on the NSE. This compares to 0.58% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.