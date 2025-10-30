Vedanta Q2 Preview: Tailwinds In Ferrous Movement, Diverse Portfolio Has Analysts Bullish

Vedanta Ltd. is gearing up to announce its financial results for the second quarter of FY26 on Friday.

The mining giant not only has a strong 'buy' from, but is also a preferred choice for analysts at Investec. They attribute LME/FX movement tailwinds "with Zinc/Ally prices increasing 2/10% year-on-year, 7/7% sequentially" to their bullish stance. The brokerage has set its target price at Rs 550.

Whereas, Bank of America has kept its target price unchanged at Rs 455 per share for the metal major and keeps its stance at 'Neutral'.

"Given the diversity in Vedanta's business portfolio, we use sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) to arrive at our PO of Rs 455 per share," it said in its preview report.

Weakness in LME, crude oil, adverse coal mix and higher coal costs, premium valuations in potential acquisitions, lower dividend payout, incomplete demerger plan or significantly delays in it, increase in brand fee rate, further ICL issuances were some of the downside risks highlight by BofA.

On the other hand, upside risks include — higher commodity prices and visibility on captive bauxit.