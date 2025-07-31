Vedanta Q1 Results: Profit Declines 9%, Revenue Down 6.5%

Business NewsEarningsVedanta Q1 Results: Profit Declines 9%, Revenue Down 6.5%
Vedanta's Q1 revenue came in at Rs 37,824 crore, as against Rs 40,455 crore in the preceding quarter.

31 Jul 2025, 02:57 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vedanta reported decline in Q1 net profit and revenue. (Photo source: Company website)</p></div>
Vedanta Ltd.'s profit in the first quarter of the financial year 2026 fell 8.6% quarter-on-quarter.

The metal producer's consolidated bottom-line stood at Rs 3,185 compared to Rs 3,483 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The revenue also went down 6.5% sequentially to Rs 37,824 crore in the first quarter of FY26, from Rs 40,455 crore in the previous quarter.

Vedanta Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue down 6.5% at Rs 37,824 crore versus Rs 40,455 crore.

  • Ebitda down 13.5% at Rs 9,918 crore versus Rs 11,466 crore.

  • Margin at 26.2% versus 28.3%.

  • Net profit down 8.6% at Rs 3,185 crore versus Rs 3,483 crore.

