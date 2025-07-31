Vedanta Q1 Results: Profit Declines 9%, Revenue Down 6.5%

Vedanta Ltd.'s profit in the first quarter of the financial year 2026 fell 8.6% quarter-on-quarter.

The metal producer's consolidated bottom-line stood at Rs 3,185 compared to Rs 3,483 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The revenue also went down 6.5% sequentially to Rs 37,824 crore in the first quarter of FY26, from Rs 40,455 crore in the previous quarter.