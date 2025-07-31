ADVERTISEMENT
Vedanta Q1 Results: Profit Declines 9%, Revenue Down 6.5%
Vedanta's Q1 revenue came in at Rs 37,824 crore, as against Rs 40,455 crore in the preceding quarter.
Vedanta Ltd.'s profit in the first quarter of the financial year 2026 fell 8.6% quarter-on-quarter.
The metal producer's consolidated bottom-line stood at Rs 3,185 compared to Rs 3,483 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
The revenue also went down 6.5% sequentially to Rs 37,824 crore in the first quarter of FY26, from Rs 40,455 crore in the previous quarter.
Vedanta Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 6.5% at Rs 37,824 crore versus Rs 40,455 crore.
Ebitda down 13.5% at Rs 9,918 crore versus Rs 11,466 crore.
Margin at 26.2% versus 28.3%.
Net profit down 8.6% at Rs 3,185 crore versus Rs 3,483 crore.
