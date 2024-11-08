Vedanta, Ola Electric, PFC, SBI, LIC, Tata Motors Among 175 Companies To Declare Q2 Results Today
In addition to the above companies, the ones that will be declaring their Q2 results on Nov. 8 include Premier Energies, MRF, Orient Cement, Piccadily Agro Industries and more.
As the earning season for the second quarter of the current financial year is entering the final phase, investors will see another busy day on Nov. 8.
Several big companies, including blue chips like the State Bank of India and Tata Motors, are scheduled to release their second-quarter results on Friday.
As many as 175 companies are going to announce their financial results for the September quarter of the financial year 2024–25 on Friday.
Here is a look at how these companies performed in the June quarter of the ongoing fiscal.
Tata Motors Quarterly Results
In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Tata Motors' consolidated profit-after-tax grew 72.4% to Rs 5,692 crore compared to Rs 3,301 crore in the year-ago period. The automotive company’s profit-after-tax exceeded the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 5,309.96 crore.
The Tata Group company's total revenue from operations for the June quarter grew by 5.6% to Rs 1,08,048 crore compared to Rs 1,02,236 crore in the year-ago period. However, the total revenue from operations was lower than the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1,09,228.43 crore.
The company’s Ebitda grew to Rs 15,509 crore in the June quarter, increasing 14.4% from the year-ago period. The automobile company’s Ebitda margin expanded 109 bps to 14.35%.
Tata Motors Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.7% to Rs 1,08,048 crore versus Rs 1,02,236 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 1,09,228.43 crore).
Net profit up 72.4% to Rs 5,692 crore versus Rs 3,301 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 5,309.96 crore).
Ebitda increased 14.4% YoY to Rs 15,509 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 15,266.08 crore).
Ebitda margin expanded by 109 basis points to 14.35% (Bloomberg Estimate: 14%).
ALSO READ
LIC, SBI, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, MRF, Jupiter Wagons Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
SBI Quarterly Results
State Bank of India in its June quarter results exceeded analysts’ estimates in terms of consolidated net profit on a yearly basis.
Net profit of the public sector bank increased 0.89% in Q1 to Rs 17,035 crore against Rs 16,884 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg projected a net profit of Rs 16,595 crore for the public sector bank.
SBI Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net interest income increased by 5.71% to Rs 41,125 crore versus Rs 38,905 crore.
Net profit grew 0.89% to Rs 17,035 crore versus Rs 16,884 crore.
Gross non-performing assets ratio at 2.21%, improved 55 bps YoY versus 2.76%.
Net non-performing assets ratio at 0.57%, improved 14 bps YoY versus 0.71%.
MRF Quarterly Results
MRF Ltd. reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 7,196.45 crore, up 11% yearly from Rs 6,440.3 crore in the same period last year. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated revenue of Rs 6,837 crore for the tyre maker.
MRF's profit-after-tax declined 3% over the previous year to Rs 571 crore in Q1 from Rs 588.75 crore in the June quarter of the preceding fiscal.
MRF Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11% to Rs 7,196.45 crore versus Rs 6,440.3 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 6,837 crore).
Net profit down 3% to Rs 571 crore versus Rs 588.75 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 442 crore).
Ebitda increased 3% to Rs 1,159.62 crore from Rs 1,129.86 (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 986 crore).
Ebitda margin down by 140 basis points to 16.1% (Bloomberg Estimate: 14.4%).
List Of Companies Declaring Q2 Results On November 8
Here's the complete list of companies declaring their Q2 results on Nov. 8:
3C IT Solutions and Telecoms India Ltd., Aarti Industries Ltd., Aban Offshore Ltd., Abans Enterprises Ltd., Action Construction Equipment Ltd., Archean Chemical Industries Ltd., Adcon Capital Services Ltd., Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd., Asian Hotels (East) Ltd., Alembic Ltd., Alfred Herbert India Ltd., Alufluoride Ltd., Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd., Anuh Pharma Ltd., Aries Agro Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd., Ashutosh Paper Mills Ltd., Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd., Atam Valves Ltd., Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd., B&A Packaging India Ltd., Batliboi Ltd., Bharat Bijlee Ltd., Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd., Beryl Securities Ltd., Binani Industries Ltd., Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd., C.E. Info Systems Ltd., Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd., Cheviot Co., Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd., CNI Research Ltd., and Cressanda Solutions Ltd.
Also annoucning their Q2 earnings include Daulat Securities Ltd., Dreamfolks Services Ltd., Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd., Duroply Industries Ltd., Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd., East Buildtech Ltd., Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd., Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd., Enterprise International Ltd., Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd., ESAB India Ltd., Ethos Ltd., Fine Organic Industries Ltd., Flair Writing Industries Ltd., Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd., GCM Capital Advisors Ltd., GIC Housing Finance Ltd., Ginni Filaments Ltd., Goa Carbon Ltd., GOCL Corp., Gorani Industries Ltd., Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd., Gujarat Containers Ltd., GE Vernova T&D India Ltd., HB Stockholdings Ltd., The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd., Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd., Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd., IITL Projects Ltd., IKIO Lighting Ltd., India Cements Capital Ltd., India Cements Ltd., INOX India Ltd., Inspirisys Solutions Ltd., and IP Rings Ltd.
The list also includes Jamshri Realty Ltd., Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd., Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd., Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd., Jupiter Wagons Ltd., Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd., K.C.P. Ltd., Keerthi Industries Ltd., Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd., Khadim India Ltd., Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd., Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd., Kundan Minerals And Metals Ltd., Ladderup Finance Ltd., Lakhotia Polyesters India Ltd., Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd., Latent View Analytics Ltd., Life Insurance Corp., Madhucon Projects Ltd., Manaksia Aluminium Co., Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd., Manaksia Steels Ltd., Mangalam Organics Ltd., Mayur Uniquoters Ltd., Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd., MPIL Corp., MRF Ltd., Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd., Mukand Ltd., Info Edge India Ltd., NCL Industries Ltd., Neo Infracon Ltd., NGL Fine-Chem Ltd., Nitta Gelatin India Ltd., Nalin Lease Finance Ltd., Noida Toll Bridge Co., Nova Agritech Ltd., and N.R. Agarwal Industries Ltd.
Some others that will post their Q2 results on Nov. 8 include Oceanic Foods Ltd., Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., Orient Cement Ltd., Oswal Agro Mills Ltd., Oswal Greentech Ltd., Panasonic Energy India Co., Pune E-Stock Broking Ltd., Power Finance Corp., Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd., Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd., Pix Transmissions Ltd., PPAP Automotive Ltd., Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd., Premier Energies Ltd., Puravankara Ltd., Ramco Systems Ltd., Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd., Relaxo Footwears Ltd., Repro India Ltd., Richfield Financial Services Ltd., Robust Hotels Ltd., RISA International Ltd., Rolcon Engineering Co., Royal Sense Ltd., R Systems International Ltd., Safari Industries India Ltd., Sahyadri Industries Ltd., Samhi Hotels Ltd., Satchmo Holdings Ltd., Satin Creditcare Network Ltd., State Bank of India, Shipping Corp., Seasons Textiles Ltd., Springform Technology Ltd., Shashank Traders Ltd., Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd., SignatureGlobal India Ltd., Sinclairs Hotels Ltd., SIP Industries Ltd., Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd., SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd., SPL Industries Ltd., SPS Finquest Ltd., Sarda Proteins Ltd., Star Cement Ltd., Subex Ltd., Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd., Svam Software Ltd., Syschem (India) Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., TIL Ltd., TPL Plastech Ltd., Tracxn Technologies Ltd., Unjha Formulations Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., Vimta Labs Ltd., VIP Clothing Ltd., Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd., Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Ltd., Welspun Corp., Whirlpool of India Ltd., Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd., Yash Trading & Finance Ltd., Ardi Investment & Trading Ltd., ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd., and Southern Gas Ltd.