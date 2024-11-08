Vedanta, Ola Electric, PFC, SBI, LIC, Tata Motors Among 175 Companies To Declare Q2 Results Today

As the earning season for the second quarter of the current financial year is entering the final phase, investors will see another busy day on Nov. 8.

Several big companies, including blue chips like the State Bank of India and Tata Motors, are scheduled to release their second-quarter results on Friday.

As many as 175 companies are going to announce their financial results for the September quarter of the financial year 2024–25 on Friday.

Here is a look at how these companies performed in the June quarter of the ongoing fiscal.