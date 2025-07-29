Varun Beverages Share Price Surges 4.5% After June Quarter Results

Varun Beverages Ltd.'s share price surged 4.5% shortly after its June quarter results were announced on Tuesday. The company's net profit increased by 5.1% to Rs 1,317 crore compared to Rs 1,253 crore in the year-ago period. However, the revenue was down 2.5% to Rs 7,017 crore.The beverage manufacturer also declared a dividend of Rs 0.5 per share..Revenue down 2.5% to Rs 7,017 crore versus Rs 7,197 crore.Ebitda up 0.4% to Rs 1,999 crore versus Rs 1,991 crore.Margin at 28.5% versus 27.7%.Net profit up 5.1% to Rs 1,317 crore versus Rs 1,253 crore..Q1 Results Live: Asian Paints Profit Down 6%, But Meets Estimates; Varun Beverages Profit Up 5%