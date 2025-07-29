Varun Beverages Share Price Surges 4.5% After June Quarter Results

Varun Beverages Ltd.'s share price surged 4.5% shortly after its June quarter results were announced on Tuesday.

The company's net profit increased by 5.1% to Rs 1,317 crore compared to Rs 1,253 crore in the year-ago period. However, the revenue was down 2.5% to Rs 7,017 crore.

The beverage manufacturer also declared a dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.