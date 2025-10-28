Varun Beverages Quarterly Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More

PepsiCo bottler Varun Beverages Ltd. is set to announce its earnings for the quarter ended September 2025 this week. The Gurugram-based company is the largest bottling partner of PepsiCo outside the United States.

Its upcoming results for the July-September period will provide insights into key financial metrics for the third quarter of 2025 (Q3CY25). The company follows the January to December cycle for its financial reporting.

Analysts and investors will closely watch revenue, profits, market share and other details as they look for growth opportunities and sectoral challenges. The company will also hold a conference call with investors and analysts after announcing its Q3CY25 results.