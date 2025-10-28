Varun Beverages Quarterly Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More
Varun Beverages Quarterly Results: Analysts and investors will closely watch revenue, net profit and other financial metrics in Q3CY25 to analyse the company’s future growth prospects.
PepsiCo bottler Varun Beverages Ltd. is set to announce its earnings for the quarter ended September 2025 this week. The Gurugram-based company is the largest bottling partner of PepsiCo outside the United States.
Its upcoming results for the July-September period will provide insights into key financial metrics for the third quarter of 2025 (Q3CY25). The company follows the January to December cycle for its financial reporting.
Analysts and investors will closely watch revenue, profits, market share and other details as they look for growth opportunities and sectoral challenges. The company will also hold a conference call with investors and analysts after announcing its Q3CY25 results.
Varun Beverages Q3CY25 Results Date
In an exchange filing dated Oct. 22, Varun Beverages announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 29, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended Sept. 30.
Varun Beverages Q3CY25 Investor Meeting
The company will also hold a conference call with investors and analysts to address queries related to its unaudited financial results for the September quarter.
According to its exchange filing, the conference call with investors and analysts is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 2:30 p.m. IST.
Conference Dial-In Primary Number: +91 22 6280 1141 / +91 22 7115 8042
Varun Beverages Q3CY25 Trading Window
In compliance with SEBI regulations, the company has also confirmed the closure of its trading window from Oct. 1 until Oct. 31, for all designated persons. This includes promoters, directors, their relatives and other upper management members associated with the company. The trading window closure ensures compliance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.
Varun Beverages Q2CY25 Results
The company’s consolidated revenue from operations declined 2.5% year-on-year to Rs 7,017 crore in Q2CY25, compared to Rs 7,196 crore in the year-ago period. Despite the decline in revenue, Ebitda grew marginally by 0.4% to Rs 1,998.8 crore from Rs 1,991.2 crore in Q2 CY2024, with Ebitda margins improving by 82 basis points to 28.5% from 27.7%. Its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose by 5% YoY to Rs 1,325 crore in Q2CY25 against Rs 1,261 crore in Q2CY24.
Varun Beverages Share Price History
In the last five trading sessions on the NSE, the stock has declined by 3.33%, while it has gained nearly 1% over the past month. In the last six-month period, the stock has dropped 14.75%, while declining 30.16% year-to-date. In the last one year, the stock has decreased by 24.72%.
Shares of the company touched a fresh 52-week high of Rs 663.6 apiece on the NSE on Jan. 2 and a 52-week low of Rs 419 on March 3.
At 10:41 a.m. on Tuesday, Varun Beverages shares were trading 1.04% down at Rs 454.55 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.27% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.