Varun Beverages Quarterly Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details And More

PepsiCo bottler Varun Beverages Ltd. is among dozens of companies set to announce its financial results for the April-June period next week. The Gurugram-based company is the largest franchise bottler for PepsiCo outside the United States.

The company has shared details about its upcoming Board meeting, trading window closure and the schedule of its earnings conference call.

The Varun Beverages Board will gather on Monday to review and approve the performance for the June quarter. A day later, Varun Beverages will hold its earnings call to discuss the financial results with analysts and investors and share commentary on the remaining quarters.

Varun Beverages follows the January to December period for its financial reporting, instead of the typical April to March cycle.