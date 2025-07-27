Varun Beverages Quarterly Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details And More
Varun Beverages will hold an earnings conference call with analysts and investors to discuss Q1 CY25 results on Tuesday, July 29.
PepsiCo bottler Varun Beverages Ltd. is among dozens of companies set to announce its financial results for the April-June period next week. The Gurugram-based company is the largest franchise bottler for PepsiCo outside the United States.
The company has shared details about its upcoming Board meeting, trading window closure and the schedule of its earnings conference call.
The Varun Beverages Board will gather on Monday to review and approve the performance for the June quarter. A day later, Varun Beverages will hold its earnings call to discuss the financial results with analysts and investors and share commentary on the remaining quarters.
Varun Beverages follows the January to December period for its financial reporting, instead of the typical April to March cycle.
ALSO READ
Q1 Results Next Week: BEL, L&T, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Mazagon Dock And Others To Declare Earnings
Varun Beverages Q2CY25 Results: Date And Dividend Details
The company has informed the exchanges that its upcoming Board Meeting will be held on Monday, July 28. The results are likely to be declared after market hours.
The board would also consider declaring a 2nd interim dividend to the company's equity shareholders for the financial year 2025.
Varun Beverages Q2CY25 Results: Earnings Call
In an exchange filing dated July 22, the company said that its conference call will be held on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
"Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30(6) read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company will host a conference call with investors and analysts on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 02:30 p.m. (IST). Details of the conference call with investors and analysts are enclosed," the company informed the bourses.
Timing: Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. IST
Conference Dial-In (Primary): +91 22 6280 1141 / +91 22 7115 8042
Varun Beverages Q2CY25 Results: Trading Window Closure
The company has informed the exchanges that its trading window will be closed for designated persons from July 1 until 48 hours after the June quarter results, in compliance with SEBI norms to prevent insider trading.
Varun Beverages Q1CY25 Results v Q1CY24
Varun Beverages posted a 29% year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue at Rs 5,567 crore in Q1CY25 from Rs 4,317 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda grew 28% to Rs 1,264 crore, compared to Rs 988 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal. The company reported a net profit of Rs 731 crore, up 30.5% from Rs 548 crore in Q1CY24. Ebitda margin stood at 22.7%, slightly lower than 22.9% in the March quarter of the previous fiscal.
Varun Beverages Share Price History
Shares of Varun Beverages have declined 2.16% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. However, the stock has gained 3.23% in the past month. The company’s shares have slipped 9.27% in the last six months and 26.79% year-to-date. The stock has dropped 29.32% over the past year.
Varun Beverages shares hit their 52-week high of Rs 681.12 apiece on the NSE on July 29, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 419.55 on March 3, 2025.
Varun Beverages shares ended 1.95% lower at Rs 476.50 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.90% drop in the benchmark Nifty 50.