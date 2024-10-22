Varun Beverages Q3 Results: Profit Rises 22%, Beats Estimates

Varun Beverages reported a robust 21.9% year-on-year growth in consolidated sales volumes for the third quarter, reaching 26.75 crore cases, up from 21.95 crore cases in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. This figure includes contributions from acquisitions like South Africa's BevCo and foray into Democratic Republic of Congo, which added approximately 3.4 crore cases during the quarter.

Despite heavy rainfall impacting operations, India’s sales volume still managed to grow by 5.7%, while international volumes expanded organically by 7.9%. In terms of product mix, carbonated soft drinks (CSD) accounted for 75% of total sales, packaged drinking water made up 21%, and juices and bottled drinks (JBD) contributed 4%.

On the financial front, Varun Beverages saw a slight improvement in gross margins, which rose by 22 basis points to 55.5% in quarter under consideration. The company’s focus on operational efficiencies led to a 117-basis-point increase in Ebitda margins, now standing at 24.0%.

A notable shift was also observed in consumer preferences, with nearly 49% of the company's consolidated sales volumes in nine months of calendar year 2024 coming from low-sugar or no-sugar products, highlighting a growing trend towards healthier beverage options.