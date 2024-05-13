Varun Beverages Q1 Results: Profit Up 25%, Meets Estimates

The company completed the acquisition of The Beverage Company (Proprietary) Ltd., South Africa during the quarter. The acquisition allowed Varun Beverages to consolidate its presence in franchised territories in South Africa, Lesotho, and Eswatini, as well as territories with distribution rights in Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique, and Madagascar.

The company's subsidiary also entered into an Exclusive Snacks Appointment Agreement to manufacture and package Cheetos in the territory of Morocco effective May 1, 2025, that is, the expected date of start of commercial production from the company's manufacturing facility.

The company also commenced commercial production at three greenfield facilities.