V-Mart CFO Decodes Factors Behind 20% Revenue Surge In Q2

Strong revenue growth logged by V-Mart Retail Ltd. in the second quarter of the current financial year was largely driven by the company’s internal efficiency improvement and positive rural sentiments, according to Chief Financial Officer Anand Agarwal.

For the September quarter, the small-size hypermarket operator has reported net loss narrowing down to Rs 57.99 crore. V-Mart Retail Ltd. had posted a net loss of Rs 86.42 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose 20.3% to Rs 660.97 crore in the quarter under review against Rs 549.43 crore in the year-ago period.