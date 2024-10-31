V-Guard Expects Margins To Touch Pre-Covid Levels By March Quarter

V-Guard Industries' margins could return to the pre-Covid levels by the end of the current financial year despite some pressure in the second quarter, according to Chief Operating Officer V Ramachandran.

For the quarter ended Sept. 2024, V-Guard has reported an Ebitda margin (including other income) of 8.8%, a 60 basis points year-on-year drop from 9.4% in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

Ramachandran told NDTV Profit that the pressure on Q2 margins was primarily due to the wired category, which saw a price reduction from May. “So, about 0.7% impact is there because of wires. Subsequently, this would recover as the lower-cost commodity will play through,” he said.