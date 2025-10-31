⁠Urban Company Q2 Results Soon: Check Date, Earnings Call Details And More

Urban Company Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30 this weekend. The company confirmed the date in a filing with the stock exchanges. This marks Urban Company’s first quarterly earnings report since its highly successful IPO in September.

The technology-driven, full-stack online marketplace for home and beauty services saw an overwhelming investor response during its Rs 1,900.24-crore public issue, which was subscribed 103.63 times. It was one of the most subscribed IPOs of 2025. The company’s shares made a strong market debut on Sept. 17, listing at a 57% premium over the issue price.