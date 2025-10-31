Urban Company Q2 Results Soon: Check Date, Earnings Call Details And More
Urban Company is set to announce its first financial results since its highly successful IPO and listing in September.
Urban Company Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30 this weekend. The company confirmed the date in a filing with the stock exchanges. This marks Urban Company’s first quarterly earnings report since its highly successful IPO in September.
The technology-driven, full-stack online marketplace for home and beauty services saw an overwhelming investor response during its Rs 1,900.24-crore public issue, which was subscribed 103.63 times. It was one of the most subscribed IPOs of 2025. The company’s shares made a strong market debut on Sept. 17, listing at a 57% premium over the issue price.
Urban Company Q2 Results: Date
Urban Company Ltd. has announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 1. During the meeting, the Board will consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30.
Urban Company Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
Urban Company has informed that in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and the company’s Code of Conduct for regulating, monitoring, and reporting trading by designated persons and their immediate relatives, the trading window for dealing in the company’s securities has been closed from Sept. 17. The window will remain closed until 48 hours after the announcement of the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30.
Urban Company Results: Earnings Call
Urban Company has announced that it will hold a 90-minute conference call at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1. During the call, the company’s leadership team will discuss its financial performance for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, followed by a Q&A session with participants.
Participants can join the call using the dial-in details provided below and have been advised by the company to connect at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.
Universal Access Numbers:
+91 22 6280 1214
+91 22 7115 8115
Urban Company Financial Results
Urban Company Ltd. reported strong financial growth in the year ended March 31, with revenue rising 36% year-on-year (YoY) and profit after tax (PAT) surging 358% compared to the previous fiscal. The company’s total income increased to Rs 1,260.68 crore in FY25 from Rs 927.99 crore in FY24, while PAT stood at Rs 239.77 crore against a loss of Rs 92.77 crore in the previous fiscal year. Total assets also grew to Rs 2,200.64 crore as of March 31, up from Rs 1,638.65 crore in the year-ago period.
Urban Company Share Price History
Urban Company share price has risen by 4.01% in the last five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has fallen 8.18%. At 10:04 a.m. on Friday, Urban Company shares were trading 0.62% lower at Rs 153.69 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.