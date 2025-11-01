Urban Company Q2 Results: Net Loss Widens Even As Revenue Surges 37%

Urban Company Ltd. released its results for the second quarter of FY26 on Saturday with net loss for the quarter under review widening year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

Net loss for Q2 stood at 59.3 crore compared to a loss of 1.8 crore in the year ago period.

However, the company revenue went up 37.1% to Rs 380 crore from Rs 277 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation loss also increased from Rs 16.3 crore in Q2 FY25 to Rs 68.4 crore in the quarter under review.

The core India services business remained profitable at an adjusted Ebitda level, while international markets (UAE and Singapore) achieved adjusted Ebitda breakeven, as per a press release by the company

The company also informed that it has continued to invest in two long-term growth initiatives — Insta Help and Native.

It attributed the adjusted Ebitda loss for the quarter to a loss of Rs 44 crore in Insta Help, its new vertical focused on daily cleaning and housekeeping services.

Launched earlier this year as a high-frequency vertical offering daily housekeeping services, Insta Help's strategic role was to become a large, high-frequency business, strengthening Urban Company's core platform.

The vertical's customer retention and repeat rates are strong, though steady-state behavior will take time to mature, the company said.