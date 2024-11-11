UPL Q2 Results: Net Loss Widens Amid Pricing Pressure, Higher Finance Cost

UPL's revenue rose in the second quarter, driven by 16% volume growth. Ebitda margin was 14.2%, affected by pricing pressure in crop protection. Net debt rose by $627 million. The company is optimistic for fiscal 2025, expecting better margins in the second half of the financial year.

Finance cost increased 23% to Rs 1,070 crore during the July-September period, compared to Rs 871 crore in the same period last year.