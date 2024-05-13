UPL, Jindal Steel, Varun Beverages, Zomato, DLF Q4 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsUPL, Jindal Steel, Varun Beverages, Zomato, DLF Q4 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the estimates for the major earnings scheduled for today.

13 May 2024, 07:31 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>UPL Ltd. signage (Source: Company website)</p></div>
UPL Ltd. signage (Source: Company website)

UPL Ltd., Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., Zomato Ltd. and DLF Ltd. will be in investors' focus as they announce their earnings for the quarter and fiscal ended March on Monday.

Multinational agrochemicals maker UPL is expected to announce a revenue of Rs 12,422.5 crore, according to a consensus of analysts' estimates polled by Bloomberg. The company, however, is estimated to report a loss of Rs 382.4 crore for the quarter under review.

Food aggregator platform Zomato is expected to see a top-line print of Rs 3,485.5 crore, as per Bloomberg estimates. The Deepinder Goyal-led company is likely to post a net profit of Rs 187 crore for the March quarter. It had reported a fourfold rise in the bottom-line figure on sequential basis for the December quarter.

Here Are Estimates For Major Earnings:

GIC Housing Finance Ltd., Inox India Ltd., Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd., Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. and Electrosteel Castings Ltd. will announce their March quarter earnings on Monday.

