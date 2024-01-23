NDTV ProfitEarningsUnited Spirits Q3 Revenue Up, Axis Bank Profit Surges — Earnings Wrap
ADVERTISEMENT

United Spirits Q3 Revenue Up, Axis Bank Profit Surges — Earnings Wrap

Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Tuesday.

23 Jan 2024, 11:30 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Range of liquor brands manufactured by United Spirits Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Range of liquor brands manufactured by United Spirits Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Private sector lender Axis Bank Ltd. saw its net profit increase 3.7% year-on-year for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, thought it was weighed down by a rise in operating expenses.

Net profit for the quarter was at Rs 6,071 crore, as compared with Rs 5,853 crore a year ago. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 6,117 crore for the quarter.

On a sequential basis, the net profit increased 3.5%.

Net interest income, or core income, rose 9.4% year-on-year to Rs 12,532 crore.

Diageo-controlled United Spirits Ltd. reported an increase in net profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Profit rose 63.5% to Rs 350 crore in the October-December period, as against Rs 214 crore over the same period last year.

Total income from operations on a consolidated basis was up 5.3% to Rs 3,002.1 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 2,779 crore, according to its exchange filing.

Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Tuesday:

Axis Bank Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)

  • NII at Rs 12,532 crore vs Rs 11,459 crore, up 9.4% (YoY).

  • Net profit at Rs 6,071.1 crore vs Rs 5,853.1 crore, up 3.7% (YoY) (Bloomberg estimate Rs 6,117 crore).

  • Gross NPA at 1.58% vs 1.73% (QoQ).

  • Net NPA at 0.36% vs 0.36% (QoQ).

 Route Mobile Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue at Rs 1,024.3 crore vs Rs 1,014.6 crore, up 1%.

  • Ebitda at Rs 125.2 crore vs Rs128.1 crore, down 2.31%.

  • Margin at 12.22% vs 12.62%.

  • Net profit at Rs 113.6 crore vs 88.35 crore, up 28.6%.

  • Board declared a dividend of Rs 1.53 per share.

 Man Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue at Rs 833.02 crore vs Rs 658.11 crore, up 26.57%.

  • Ebitda at Rs 64.72 crore vs Rs 58.9 crore, up 9.88%.

  • Margin at 7.76% vs 8.94%.

  • Net profit at Rs 30.6 crore vs Rs 37.2 crore, down 17.74%.

  • Board approves raising up to Rs 250 crore via QIP.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue at Rs 776.6 crore vs Rs 684.9 crore, up 13.4%.

  •  Ebitda at Rs 227.26 crore vs Rs 185.9 crore, up 22.2%.

  •  Margin at 29.26% vs 27.15%.

  •  Net profit at Rs 133.6 crore vs Rs 107.1 crore, up 24.7%.

  • Board declared dividend of Rs 1.53 per share.

 Karnataka Bank Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)

  • NII at Rs 827.6 crore vs Rs 834.8 crore, down 1% (YoY).

  • Net profit at Rs 331.08 crore vs Rs 300.68 crore, up 10.1% (YoY).

  • GNPA at 3.64% vs 3.4% (QoQ).

  • NNPA at 1.55% vs 1.36% (QoQ).

 Rallis India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue at Rs 598 crore vs Rs 630 crore, down 5.08% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 591.7 crore).

  • Ebitda at Rs 62 crore vs Rs 53 crore, up 16.98% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 64.7 crore).

  • Margin at 10.36% vs 8.41% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.90%).

  • Net profit at Rs 24 crore vs Rs 22 crore, up 9.09% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 27 crore).

 Tata Elxsi Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue at Rs 914.23 crore vs Rs 881.7 crore, up 3.68% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 909.6 crore).

  • EBIT at Rs 244.7 crore vs Rs 238.75 crore, up 2.49% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 246.8 crore).

  • Margin at 26.76% vs 27.07%, down 31 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 27.10%).

  • Net profit at Rs 206.43 crore vs Rs 200.22 crore, up 3.1% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 200.9 crore).

 Cyient DLM Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue at Rs 321 crore vs Rs 214.4 crore, up 49.72% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 321.3 crore).

  • Ebitda at Rs 29.3 crore vs Rs 20.5 crore, up 42.92% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 30.3 crore).

  • Margin at 9.12% vs 9.56% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.40%).

  • Net profit at Rs 18.4 crore vs Rs 5.7 crore, up 222.8% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 16.9 crore).

  • Appointed Kaushal Jadia as Chief Technology officer.

 Puravankara Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue at Rs 573.7 crore vs Rs 392.45 crore, up 46.18%.

  • Ebitda at Rs 198.9 crore vs Rs 110.95 crore, up 79.26%.

  • Margin at 34.66% vs 28.27%.

  • Net profit at Rs 77.79 crore vs Rs 22.55 crore, up 244.96%.

  • The board approved the payment of interim dividend of Rs 6.30 per share.

 Glenmark Life Sciences Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue at Rs 572.8 crore vs Rs 540.7 crore, up 5.9%.

  •  Ebitda at Rs 172.6 crore vs Rs 145.5 crore, up 18.6%.

  •  Margin at 30.13% vs 26.9%.

  •  Net profit at Rs 118.8 crore vs Rs 105 crore, up 13.1%.

 Mahanagar Gas Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue at Rs 1,568.8 crore vs Rs 1,570.9 crore, down 0.3% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,535.3 crore).

  •  Ebitda at Rs 448.7 crore vs Rs 478.9 crore, down 6.3% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 410 crore).

  •  Margin at 28.6% vs 30.48% (Bloomberg estimate: 26.70%).

  •  Net profit at Rs 317.2 crore vs Rs 338.5 crore, down 6.3% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 285.5 crore).

 United Spirits Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue at Rs 3,002.1 crore vs Rs 2,778.7 crore, up 5.3%.

  •  Ebitda at Rs 486.5 crore vs Rs 371.8 crore, up 30.8%.

  •  Margin at 16.2% vs 13.38%.

  •  Net profit at Rs 350.2 crore vs Rs 214.2 crore, up 63.5%.

 Pidilite Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue at Rs 3,130 crore vs Rs 2,997.6 crore, up 4.4% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,221.5 crore).

  •  Ebitda at Rs 742.5 crore vs Rs 495.9 crore, up 49.7% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 736.7 crore).

  •  Margin at 23.72% vs 16.54% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.9%).

  •  Net profit at Rs 510.9 crore vs Rs 307.7 crore, up 66% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 492.7 crore).

 JSW Energy Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue at Rs 2,542.8 crore vs Rs 2,248.1 crore, up 13.1% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,984.30 crore).

  •  Ebitda at Rs 1,110.8 crore vs Rs 624.96 crore, up 77.7% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1316 crore).

  •  Margin at 43.68% vs 27.79% (Bloomberg estimate: 44.10%).

  •  Net profit at Rs 232.2 crore vs Rs 186.7 crore, up 24.4% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 371.2 crore).

 Tanla Platforms Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue at Rs 1,002.6 crore vs Rs 1,008.6 crore, down 0.6% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,111.80 crore).

  •  Ebitda at Rs 169.5 crore vs Rs 174.2 crore, down 2.7% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 199.3 crore).

  •  Margin at 16.9% vs 17.27%, down 36 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 17.90%).

  • Net profit at Rs 140.1 crore vs Rs 142.5 crore, down 1.7% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 140.4 crore).

  • Board approves interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

L&T Finance Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  •  NII at Rs 2,180.53 crore vs Rs 1,931 crore, up 13%.

  • Revenue at Rs 3,533.9 crore vs Rs 3,432.5 crore, up 2.9% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,206 crore).

  •  Net profit at Rs 640.2 crore vs Rs 453.6 crore, up 41.1% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 620.5 crore).

  • Board approves appointment of Sudipta Roy as MD and CEO, effective Jan. 24.

  • Dinanath Dubhashi steps down as MD and CEO, effective Jan. 23.

 KEI Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  •  Revenue at Rs 206.2 crore vs Rs 178.4 crore, up 15.6% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,092 crore).

  •  Ebitda at Rs 45.4 crore vs Rs 38.1 crore, up 19.2% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 215.5 crore).

  •  Margin at 22.01% vs 21.35% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.30%).

  •  Net profit at Rs 150.7 crore vs Rs 128.6 crore, up 17.2% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 149.4 crore).

 Havells India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  •  Revenue at Rs 4,413.86 crore vs Rs 4,127.6 crore, up 6.9% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,537 crore).

  •  Ebitda at Rs 432.7 crore vs Rs 423.6 crore, up 2.1% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 459.3 crore).

  •  Margin at 9.8% vs 10.26% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.10%).

  •  Net profit at Rs 287.9 crore vs Rs 283.5 crore, up 1.6% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 321.8 crore).

  • Board approves dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Rattan India Power Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  •  Revenue at Rs 806.4 crore vs Rs 849.7 crore, down 5.1%.

  •  Ebitda at Rs 171.7 crore vs Rs 197.85 crore, down 13.2%.

  • Margin at 21.29% vs 23.28%.

  •  Net loss at Rs 587 crore vs loss of Rs 479.8 crore.

 Indus Tower Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue at Rs 7,199 crore vs Rs 6,765 crore, up 6.4% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,162.1 crore).

  •  Ebitda at Rs 3,621.6 crore vs Rs 1,185.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,427.3 crore).

  •  Margin at 50.3% vs 17.52% (Bloomberg estimate: 47.9%).

  •  Net profit at Rs 1,540.5 crore vs loss of Rs 708.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,296 crore).

 Hitachi Energy India Q3 FY24 (YoY)

  • Revenue at Rs 1,274.2 crore vs Rs 1,033.9 crore, up 23.2%.

  •  Ebitda at Rs 68 crore vs Rs 39.5 crore, up 72.4%.

  •  Margin at 5.33% vs 3.81%.

  •  Net profit at Rs 22.9 crore vs Rs 4.6 crore.

ALSO READ

Axis Bank Q3 Results: Higher Operating Expenses Weigh On Profit

Opinion
Axis Bank Q3 Results: Higher Operating Expenses Weigh On Profit
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT