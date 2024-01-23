United Spirits Q3 Revenue Up, Axis Bank Profit Surges — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Tuesday.
Private sector lender Axis Bank Ltd. saw its net profit increase 3.7% year-on-year for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, thought it was weighed down by a rise in operating expenses.
Net profit for the quarter was at Rs 6,071 crore, as compared with Rs 5,853 crore a year ago. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 6,117 crore for the quarter.
On a sequential basis, the net profit increased 3.5%.
Net interest income, or core income, rose 9.4% year-on-year to Rs 12,532 crore.
Diageo-controlled United Spirits Ltd. reported an increase in net profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.
Profit rose 63.5% to Rs 350 crore in the October-December period, as against Rs 214 crore over the same period last year.
Total income from operations on a consolidated basis was up 5.3% to Rs 3,002.1 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 2,779 crore, according to its exchange filing.
Axis Bank Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
NII at Rs 12,532 crore vs Rs 11,459 crore, up 9.4% (YoY).
Net profit at Rs 6,071.1 crore vs Rs 5,853.1 crore, up 3.7% (YoY) (Bloomberg estimate Rs 6,117 crore).
Gross NPA at 1.58% vs 1.73% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 0.36% vs 0.36% (QoQ).
Route Mobile Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue at Rs 1,024.3 crore vs Rs 1,014.6 crore, up 1%.
Ebitda at Rs 125.2 crore vs Rs128.1 crore, down 2.31%.
Margin at 12.22% vs 12.62%.
Net profit at Rs 113.6 crore vs 88.35 crore, up 28.6%.
Board declared a dividend of Rs 1.53 per share.
Man Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 833.02 crore vs Rs 658.11 crore, up 26.57%.
Ebitda at Rs 64.72 crore vs Rs 58.9 crore, up 9.88%.
Margin at 7.76% vs 8.94%.
Net profit at Rs 30.6 crore vs Rs 37.2 crore, down 17.74%.
Board approves raising up to Rs 250 crore via QIP.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 776.6 crore vs Rs 684.9 crore, up 13.4%.
Ebitda at Rs 227.26 crore vs Rs 185.9 crore, up 22.2%.
Margin at 29.26% vs 27.15%.
Net profit at Rs 133.6 crore vs Rs 107.1 crore, up 24.7%.
Board declared dividend of Rs 1.53 per share.
Karnataka Bank Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
NII at Rs 827.6 crore vs Rs 834.8 crore, down 1% (YoY).
Net profit at Rs 331.08 crore vs Rs 300.68 crore, up 10.1% (YoY).
GNPA at 3.64% vs 3.4% (QoQ).
NNPA at 1.55% vs 1.36% (QoQ).
Rallis India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 598 crore vs Rs 630 crore, down 5.08% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 591.7 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 62 crore vs Rs 53 crore, up 16.98% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 64.7 crore).
Margin at 10.36% vs 8.41% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.90%).
Net profit at Rs 24 crore vs Rs 22 crore, up 9.09% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 27 crore).
Tata Elxsi Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue at Rs 914.23 crore vs Rs 881.7 crore, up 3.68% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 909.6 crore).
EBIT at Rs 244.7 crore vs Rs 238.75 crore, up 2.49% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 246.8 crore).
Margin at 26.76% vs 27.07%, down 31 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 27.10%).
Net profit at Rs 206.43 crore vs Rs 200.22 crore, up 3.1% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 200.9 crore).
Cyient DLM Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 321 crore vs Rs 214.4 crore, up 49.72% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 321.3 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 29.3 crore vs Rs 20.5 crore, up 42.92% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 30.3 crore).
Margin at 9.12% vs 9.56% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.40%).
Net profit at Rs 18.4 crore vs Rs 5.7 crore, up 222.8% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 16.9 crore).
Appointed Kaushal Jadia as Chief Technology officer.
Puravankara Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 573.7 crore vs Rs 392.45 crore, up 46.18%.
Ebitda at Rs 198.9 crore vs Rs 110.95 crore, up 79.26%.
Margin at 34.66% vs 28.27%.
Net profit at Rs 77.79 crore vs Rs 22.55 crore, up 244.96%.
The board approved the payment of interim dividend of Rs 6.30 per share.
Glenmark Life Sciences Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 572.8 crore vs Rs 540.7 crore, up 5.9%.
Ebitda at Rs 172.6 crore vs Rs 145.5 crore, up 18.6%.
Margin at 30.13% vs 26.9%.
Net profit at Rs 118.8 crore vs Rs 105 crore, up 13.1%.
Mahanagar Gas Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue at Rs 1,568.8 crore vs Rs 1,570.9 crore, down 0.3% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,535.3 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 448.7 crore vs Rs 478.9 crore, down 6.3% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 410 crore).
Margin at 28.6% vs 30.48% (Bloomberg estimate: 26.70%).
Net profit at Rs 317.2 crore vs Rs 338.5 crore, down 6.3% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 285.5 crore).
United Spirits Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 3,002.1 crore vs Rs 2,778.7 crore, up 5.3%.
Ebitda at Rs 486.5 crore vs Rs 371.8 crore, up 30.8%.
Margin at 16.2% vs 13.38%.
Net profit at Rs 350.2 crore vs Rs 214.2 crore, up 63.5%.
Pidilite Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 3,130 crore vs Rs 2,997.6 crore, up 4.4% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,221.5 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 742.5 crore vs Rs 495.9 crore, up 49.7% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 736.7 crore).
Margin at 23.72% vs 16.54% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.9%).
Net profit at Rs 510.9 crore vs Rs 307.7 crore, up 66% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 492.7 crore).
JSW Energy Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 2,542.8 crore vs Rs 2,248.1 crore, up 13.1% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,984.30 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 1,110.8 crore vs Rs 624.96 crore, up 77.7% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1316 crore).
Margin at 43.68% vs 27.79% (Bloomberg estimate: 44.10%).
Net profit at Rs 232.2 crore vs Rs 186.7 crore, up 24.4% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 371.2 crore).
Tanla Platforms Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue at Rs 1,002.6 crore vs Rs 1,008.6 crore, down 0.6% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,111.80 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 169.5 crore vs Rs 174.2 crore, down 2.7% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 199.3 crore).
Margin at 16.9% vs 17.27%, down 36 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 17.90%).
Net profit at Rs 140.1 crore vs Rs 142.5 crore, down 1.7% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 140.4 crore).
Board approves interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.
L&T Finance Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
NII at Rs 2,180.53 crore vs Rs 1,931 crore, up 13%.
Revenue at Rs 3,533.9 crore vs Rs 3,432.5 crore, up 2.9% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,206 crore).
Net profit at Rs 640.2 crore vs Rs 453.6 crore, up 41.1% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 620.5 crore).
Board approves appointment of Sudipta Roy as MD and CEO, effective Jan. 24.
Dinanath Dubhashi steps down as MD and CEO, effective Jan. 23.
KEI Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 206.2 crore vs Rs 178.4 crore, up 15.6% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,092 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 45.4 crore vs Rs 38.1 crore, up 19.2% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 215.5 crore).
Margin at 22.01% vs 21.35% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.30%).
Net profit at Rs 150.7 crore vs Rs 128.6 crore, up 17.2% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 149.4 crore).
Havells India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 4,413.86 crore vs Rs 4,127.6 crore, up 6.9% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,537 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 432.7 crore vs Rs 423.6 crore, up 2.1% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 459.3 crore).
Margin at 9.8% vs 10.26% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.10%).
Net profit at Rs 287.9 crore vs Rs 283.5 crore, up 1.6% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 321.8 crore).
Board approves dividend of Rs 3 per share.
Rattan India Power Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 806.4 crore vs Rs 849.7 crore, down 5.1%.
Ebitda at Rs 171.7 crore vs Rs 197.85 crore, down 13.2%.
Margin at 21.29% vs 23.28%.
Net loss at Rs 587 crore vs loss of Rs 479.8 crore.
Indus Tower Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 7,199 crore vs Rs 6,765 crore, up 6.4% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,162.1 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 3,621.6 crore vs Rs 1,185.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,427.3 crore).
Margin at 50.3% vs 17.52% (Bloomberg estimate: 47.9%).
Net profit at Rs 1,540.5 crore vs loss of Rs 708.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,296 crore).
Hitachi Energy India Q3 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue at Rs 1,274.2 crore vs Rs 1,033.9 crore, up 23.2%.
Ebitda at Rs 68 crore vs Rs 39.5 crore, up 72.4%.
Margin at 5.33% vs 3.81%.
Net profit at Rs 22.9 crore vs Rs 4.6 crore.