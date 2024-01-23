United Spirits Q3 Revenue Up, Axis Bank Profit Surges — Earnings Wrap

Private sector lender Axis Bank Ltd. saw its net profit increase 3.7% year-on-year for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, thought it was weighed down by a rise in operating expenses.

Net profit for the quarter was at Rs 6,071 crore, as compared with Rs 5,853 crore a year ago. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 6,117 crore for the quarter.

On a sequential basis, the net profit increased 3.5%.

Net interest income, or core income, rose 9.4% year-on-year to Rs 12,532 crore.

Diageo-controlled United Spirits Ltd. reported an increase in net profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Profit rose 63.5% to Rs 350 crore in the October-December period, as against Rs 214 crore over the same period last year.

Total income from operations on a consolidated basis was up 5.3% to Rs 3,002.1 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 2,779 crore, according to its exchange filing.