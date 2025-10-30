United Spirits Q2 Results: Profit Rises 41% As Andhra Re-Entry Boosts Sales
United Spirits net sales rose 11.5% to Rs 3,170 crore in quarter ended September, driven by the company's re-entry in Andhra Pradesh.
United Spirits Ltd. reported a 40.9% year-on-year rise in net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.
The alcohol manufacturer reported a standalone bottom-line of Rs 472 crore in the quarter ended September, against Rs 335 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
Revenue for the company went up 11.5% to Rs 3,170 crore from Rs 2,843 crore in the same quarter last year.
Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation rose 33% to Rs 672 crore compared Rs 507 crore, and Ebitda margin expanded to 21.2% from 17.8%.
United Spirits Q1FY26 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 11.5% to Rs 3,170.00 crore versus Rs 2,843.00 crore.
Net Profit up 41% to Rs 472.00 crore versus Rs 335.00 crore.
Ebitda up 33% to Rs 672.00 crore versus Rs 507.00 crore.
Margin at 21.2% versus 17.8%.
Net sales rose 11.5% to Rs 3,170 crore in quarter ended September driven by the re-entry in Andhra Pradesh. In addition, the favorable prior year comparatives in this quarter were largely offset by the adverse policy changes in the state of Maharashtra.
The surge in profit was on the back of prior year headline pricing flow-through, revenue growth management initiatives, mix improvement, sustained productivity as well as relatively stable COGS inflation for major input commodity baskets, the company said in a press release on Thursday
"Looking ahead, the second half of the year is the all-important festive, holiday and wedding season. We are excited about our commercial and marketing programs bringing our brand portfolio alive for the consumers while driving category salience and growth,” said Praveen Someshwar, CEO & Managing Director United Spirits.
United Spirits Share Price Today
The quarterly earnings were shared after market hours. The stock settled 0.52% higher at Rs 1,394.60 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.68% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
United Spirits shares have fallen 3.54% in the last 12 months and 14.20% year-to-date.
Out of 27 analysts tracking the company, 21 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and three suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 1,517.52 implies an upside of 8.8%.