United Spirits Q2 Results: Profit Rises 41% As Andhra Re-Entry Boosts Sales

United Spirits Ltd. reported a 40.9% year-on-year rise in net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

The alcohol manufacturer reported a standalone bottom-line of Rs 472 crore in the quarter ended September, against Rs 335 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Revenue for the company went up 11.5% to Rs 3,170 crore from Rs 2,843 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation rose 33% to Rs 672 crore compared Rs 507 crore, and Ebitda margin expanded to 21.2% from 17.8%.