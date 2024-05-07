United Breweries Q4 Profit Soars 5-Fold To Rs 80.15 Crore

United Breweries Ltd on Tuesday reported a more than five-fold jump in net profit to Rs 80.15 crore for the January-March period of 2023-24 compared to the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 17% to Rs 4,788.68 crore in the last quarter of FY24 compared to Rs 4,081.01 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to an exchange filing.