United Breweries Q2 Results: Profit Rises 23%, Beats Estimates

United Breweries Ltd.'s consolidated net profit jumped 23% in the second quarter of this financial year, beating analysts' estimates.

The beer maker recorded a profit of Rs 132.3 crore for the quarter ended September, compared to Rs 107.2 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. This was above the Rs 125-crore estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The company, controlled by Dutch multinational brewing company Heineken NV, saw a 13% increase in revenue for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 2,116.7 crore. Analysts had projected revenue of Rs 2,068 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 23% to Rs 227.2 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 10.7% from 9.8% in the same period the previous year. Analyst estimates for Ebitda and Ebitda margin tracked by Bloomberg were Rs 222 crore and 10.70% respectively.

Total volume increased 5% in the second quarter with an overall volume growth of 27% in the premium segment, led by strong growth from Kingfisher Ultra, Kingfisher Ultra Max, and Heineken Silver, the company said in the exchange filing. This comes despite unfavourable weather in the quarter and was driven by the North and West regions.

"We remain optimistic about the industry's long-term growth potential, driven by increasing disposable income, favourable demographics and premiumisation," the company said in its earnings statement.