United Breweries Q2 Results: Profit More Than Halves

Margin narrows to 6.3% versus 10.7% in the year-ago period.

29 Oct 2025, 08:37 PM IST
NDTV Profit
United Breweries' revenue saw a downturn of 3% to Rs 2,053 crore compared to Rs 2,117 crore in the year-ago period. (Photo source: Company website)
United Breweries Ltd reported a 65% year-on-year dip in its net profit in the second quarter of the current financial year.

The company reported a consolidated bottom line of Rs 46.5 crore against Rs 132 crore in the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing posted on Wednesday. Its revenue saw a decline of 3% to Rs 2,053 crore compared to Rs 2,117 crore in the year-ago period.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation saw a drop of 43% to Rs 130 crore as opposed to Rs 227 crore in the preceding fiscal. The margin contracted to 6.3% from 10.7%.

United Breweries Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 3% at Rs 2,053 crore versus Rs 2,117 crore.

  • Ebitda down 43% at Rs 130 crore versus Rs 227 crore.

  • Margin at 6.3% versus 10.7%.

  • Net profit down 64.8% to Rs 46.5 crore versus Rs 132 crore.

Shares of United Breweries closed 0.32% higher at Rs 1,155.90 apiece on the National Stock Exchange before the announcement, compared to a 0.45% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 4.70% in the last 12 months and 9.66% on a year-to-date basis.

Out of 20 analysts tracking the company, six have a 'buy' rating on the stock, five recommend 'hold' and nine suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 8.9%.

