United Breweries Q2 Results: Profit More Than Halves

United Breweries Ltd reported a 65% year-on-year dip in its net profit in the second quarter of the current financial year.

The company reported a consolidated bottom line of Rs 46.5 crore against Rs 132 crore in the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing posted on Wednesday. Its revenue saw a decline of 3% to Rs 2,053 crore compared to Rs 2,117 crore in the year-ago period.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation saw a drop of 43% to Rs 130 crore as opposed to Rs 227 crore in the preceding fiscal. The margin contracted to 6.3% from 10.7%.