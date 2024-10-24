Union Bank Of India Bets On Rising Loan Demand To Maintain Net Interest Margins

Union Bank of India is witnessing robust demand for its corporate and retail, agriculture, and MSME loan portfolios in the ongoing financial year, according to the lender’s Executive Director Nitesh Ranjan.

The public sector bank has reported a fall in its net interest margin at 2.9% in Q2FY25 versus 3.18% in the year-ago period. However, the numbers were still within the range of Union Bank’s margin targets for the fiscal.

“As far as margins are concerned, we had given the guidance earlier this fiscal that our NIM will be in the range of 2.8–3%. For Q2, our margins have been 2.9%, which is the mid-range of that guidance. There is still pressure on the cost of funds while a large quantum of deposits have got repriced over the last year,” Ranjan told NDTV Profit.

He noted that the bank’s retail, agriculture, and MSME loan book had grown at an annualised rate of 12–15% over the past several quarters. However, the first few months of this financial year witnessed sluggish growth.

“We have started seeing a pickup from the middle of August in retail as well as the MSME sector. Now, in the middle of the festive season, we feel that this trend will continue with good traction in terms of the new sanctions, both in retail and MSME,” he said.

“This should help us achieve the guidance level,” the top executive added.