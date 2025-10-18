Ultratech Cement Q2 Results: Profit Soars 75% on Robust Demand, Margin Expansion

Ultratech Cement, India's largest cement producer has managed to deliver stellar second-quarter performance, posting a remarkable 75% year-on-year surge in net profit. The company’s consolidated net profit clocked in at Rs 1,231.58 crore, significantly up from Rs 702.82 crore in the corresponding period last year. This surge in the bottomline marks a victory over previous cost pressures.

This profit growth was underpinned by decisive operational strength. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation or the Ebitda jumped a 52.6%, reaching Rs 3,094.34 crore compared to Rs 2,027.18 crore last year.