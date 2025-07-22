UltraTech Cement Q1 Review: BofA Hikes Price Target — But Is the Stock a Buy Now?

UltraTech Cement Ltd. reported a strong execution and expected to witness tailwinds such as cost improvements, volume share gains, and earnings compounding over multiple years, brokerages said, after the country's largest cement maker by market capitalisation reported its results for the first quarter of the financial year ending March 2026 on Monday.

The billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla-led company's profit rose 49% year-on-year to Rs 2,226 crore during the April-June period, according to its notification to the exchanges. That met the analysts estimate of Rs 2,251 crore, tracked by Bloomberg. UltraTech’s sales volumes for the June quarter reached 36.83 million metric tonnes, representing a 9% increase from the year-ago period.