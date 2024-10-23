TVS Motor Q2 Results: Profit At Record High Yet Misses Estimates

The quarterly performance comes on the back of a surge in two-wheeler sales led by its electric scooter—the iQube.

In the quarter ended Sept. 30, the Chennai-based automaker sold 11.90 lakh two-wheelers as against 10.31 lakh in the year-ago period—a growth of 15%, according to an exchange filing on Oct. 1. The three-wheeler sales actually fell to 0.38 lakh units, as against 0.43 lakh units in Q2 FY24. Over the same time, the iQube sales rose 25.24% year-on-year to 55,508 units as against 41,496 units a year-ago, data sourced from the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles showed.

But it was in September that TVS clocked its highest ever monthly sales.

Total two-wheeler sales rose 20% year-on-year to 4,71,792 units as against 3,86,955 units in September 2023, according to an exchange filing on Oct. 1. While domestic sales were up 23% annually, exports rose 19% to 1,02,654 units. The company shipped 28,901 EVs to dealerships last month, as against 20,356 units a year ago—a growth of 42%.