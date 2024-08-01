NDTV ProfitEarningsTube Investments Q1 Results: Revenue Up 17.7%, Beats Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

Tube Investments Q1 Results: Revenue Up 17.7%, Beats Estimates

The company reported a bottom line of Rs 314 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared with Rs 284 crore over the same period last year.

01 Aug 2024, 06:15 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;Tube Investments of India Website)&nbsp;</p></div>
(Source: Tube Investments of India Website) 

Tube Investments of India Ltd. reported a 10.3% uptick in net profit on a yearly basis for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

The manufacturing engineering company reported a bottom line of Rs 314 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared with Rs 284 crore over the same period last year, according to the company's stock exchange notification.

The company's revenue grew 17.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,434 crore. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the top-line at Rs 3,430.5 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest and tax depreciation and amortization, rose 14.1% on a yearly basis to Rs 384 crore, while Ebitda margin contracted to 8.7% from 8.9% in the same quarter last year.

The scrip closed 1.41% lower at Rs 4,080 apiece, as compared with a 0.24% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

ALSO READ

Zomato Q1 Results: Profit Up 45%, Beat Estimates

Opinion
Zomato Q1 Results: Profit Up 45%, Beat Estimates
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT