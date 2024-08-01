Tube Investments Q1 Results: Revenue Up 17.7%, Beats Estimates

Tube Investments of India Ltd. reported a 10.3% uptick in net profit on a yearly basis for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
The manufacturing engineering company reported a bottom line of Rs 314 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared with Rs 284 crore over the same period last year, according to the company's stock exchange notification.
The company's revenue grew 17.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,434 crore. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the top-line at Rs 3,430.5 crore.
Operating income, or earnings before interest and tax depreciation and amortization, rose 14.1% on a yearly basis to Rs 384 crore, while Ebitda margin contracted to 8.7% from 8.9% in the same quarter last year.
The scrip closed 1.41% lower at Rs 4,080 apiece, as compared with a 0.24% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.