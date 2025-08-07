Trent Q1 Review: Jefferies Flags 'Curious Case' Of Cost, Morgan Stanley Bullish — Check New Target Prices

The brokerage has retained its 'hold' rating on the stock while slightly raising the target price to Rs 6,000 from Rs 5,900, which comes from the neutral outlook the brokerage has on the counter.

They note that the revenue growth decelerated to a multi-quarter low of 20%. Margins, however, "surprised positively" despite a decline in per sq. ft revenue. The analyst notes that the lower cost allowed unit Ebitda to stay near flat, which is difficult to understand given the lack of adequate disclosures.

"We are yet to understand the reason for a 7% YoY decline in staff costs despite a >30% increase in retail footprint. We continue to seek improved disclosures to better appreciate business drivers," said the note.

While Zudio led the growth, sequential growth moderation continued for both Zudio and Westside on account of base expansion, heightened competitive intensity, and weak demand, in their view. Addressing the margin beat, the analyst noted that that Ebitda growth reported was well ahead of their estimates. In fashion formats, store additions were muted in 1Q, with only one net store addition in Zudio and no net addition in Westside.