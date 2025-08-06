Trent Q1 Results: Profit Beats Estimates
Trent Ltd.'s standalone net profit rose 24% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, surpassing analysts' estimates.
The profit of the Tata Group company came in at Rs 422.59 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 389.50 crore for the fashion retail major's bottom line.
Trent Q1 FY26 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 19.8% to Rs 4,781.25 crore versus Rs 3,991.74 crore (Estimate: Rs 4,848.10 crore).
Net profit up 24% to Rs 422.59 crore versus Rs 342.15 crore (Estimate: Rs 389.50 crore).
Ebitda up 37% to Rs 837.73 crore versus Rs 611.20 crore (Estimate: Rs 741.50 crore).
Margin at 17.5% versus 15.3% (Estimate: 15.29%).
Noel Tata, chairperson of Trent, said that the company's business delivered steady performance during the quarter, remaining focused on evolving its differentiated consumer proposition.
"Notwithstanding continuing competitive intensity and interim trends, we believe an unwavering focus on being relevant to our customers and building resilience with our business model choices will, over time, enable us to deliver significant value," Tata said.
Trent's store portfolio included 248 Westside, 766 Zudio and 29 stores as of June 30, 2025. For the fashion segment, the like for like growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was in single digits.
The company has expanded its presence in newer cities across tier 2 and 3 markets. Most of these markets are emerging as they adopt fashion trends and density of consumption.
The Mumbai-based firm works with a footprint of over 13 million sqft. across its fashion brands.
Shares of Trent closed 0.73% higher at Rs 5,356.50 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.31% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has risen 2.60% in the last 12 months but fallen 24.8% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of the 25 analysts tracking the company, 16 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, five recommend 'hold' and four gave 'sell' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 13.9%.