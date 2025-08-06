Trent Q1 Results: Profit Beats Estimates

Noel Tata, chairperson of Trent, said that the company's business delivered steady performance during the quarter, remaining focused on evolving its differentiated consumer proposition.

"Notwithstanding continuing competitive intensity and interim trends, we believe an unwavering focus on being relevant to our customers and building resilience with our business model choices will, over time, enable us to deliver significant value," Tata said.

Trent's store portfolio included 248 Westside, 766 Zudio and 29 stores as of June 30, 2025. For the fashion segment, the like for like growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was in single digits.

The company has expanded its presence in newer cities across tier 2 and 3 markets. Most of these markets are emerging as they adopt fashion trends and density of consumption.

The Mumbai-based firm works with a footprint of over 13 million sqft. across its fashion brands.