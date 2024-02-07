Trent Limited Q3 Results: Profit Doubles To Rs 370 Crore
Revenue increased by 50% during the December quarter, as per the exchange filing.
Trent net profit doubled for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Revenue increased by 50% during the December quarter, as per the exchange filing. Margins for Trent have significantly improved to 18.13% from 14.03%.
Trent Q3 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 50.5% at Rs 3,466.6 crore vs Rs 2,303.4 crore
Ebitda up 94.5% at Rs 628.5 crore vs Rs 323.2 crore
Margin at 18.13% vs 14.03%
Net profit doubles at Rs 370.6 crore vs Rs 154.8 crore
The gross margin profile of Westside and Zudio continue to remain consistent with earlier trends.
In the quarter ended December, fashion concepts registered growth of over 10% vis-à-vis corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
Emerging categories including beauty and personal care, innerwear and footwear continued to gain traction with customers. Emerging categories contributed to over 19% of standalone revenues.
Online revenues continued to grow profitably through Westside.com and other Tata group platforms and currently contribute over 5% of Westside revenues.
Star business, consisting of 67 stores, continued to witness improved customer traction with growing sales densities.
Shares of Trent surged 10% in trade after the results were declared as against a 0.1% fall in the benchmark Nifty 50.