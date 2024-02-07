Trent Limited Q3 Results: Profit Doubles To Rs 370 Crore

The gross margin profile of Westside and Zudio continue to remain consistent with earlier trends.

In the quarter ended December, fashion concepts registered growth of over 10% vis-à-vis corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Emerging categories including beauty and personal care, innerwear and footwear continued to gain traction with customers. Emerging categories contributed to over 19% of standalone revenues.

Online revenues continued to grow profitably through Westside.com and other Tata group platforms and currently contribute over 5% of Westside revenues.

Star business, consisting of 67 stores, continued to witness improved customer traction with growing sales densities.