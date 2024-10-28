Transport Corp. MD Bets On Freight Business To Drive Growth In Second Half

Transport Corporation of India Ltd. is poised to see better growth in the second half of the current financial year as compared to the first half, according to the company’s Managing Director Vineet Agarwal.

He told NDTV Profit that he expects growth across businesses in H2, particularly in the freight division.

“We see that H2 is hugely the better half of this year for all businesses, including freight. Q3 is when MNCs close their books, Q4 is when Indian companies close their books,” he said.

TCI has reported a 12.6% year-on-year growth in revenue at Rs 1,131 crore in Q2 this year versus Rs 1,004 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit also jumped by 22.2% during this period to Rs 107.3 crore from Rs 87.8 crore in Q2 last year.

However, the company witnessed a dip in the freight business during the period under review.