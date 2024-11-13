Torrent Power Q2 Results: Net Profit Falls 9% To Rs 496 Crore

Torrent Power Ltd. reported a 9% year-on-year fall in net profit for the second quarter of this financial year. The energy and power company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 495.72 crore for the quarter ended September, compared to Rs 542.55 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange notification.

Revenue increased by 3.1% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 7,175.81 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, fell 1.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,207.31 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted by 200 basis points to 16.8% from 18.8% in the same period the previous year.

The profit fell due to an increase in contribution from licensed distribution businesses offset by "lower contribution from thermal generation mainly on account of reduced sale of merchant power (including sale of LNG) due to lower electricity demand in the current quarter on account of extended and heavy monsoons against comparable quarters last year."