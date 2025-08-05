Torrent Power Q1 Results: Profit Slips 25% On Lower Power Demand

Torrent Power Ltd.'s consolidated net profit dipped 25% in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The energy and power generator's bottom line slipped to Rs 731.44 crore for the April-June period, compared to Rs 972.24 crore for the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The performance of the company in the current quarter was affected following the lower power demand and early onset of monsoon and increased gas prices, impacting merchant gains from gas-based generation, the filings said.