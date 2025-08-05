Torrent Power Q1 Results: Profit Slips 25% On Lower Power Demand
Revenue down 12.5% to Rs 7,906.37 crore.
Torrent Power Ltd.'s consolidated net profit dipped 25% in the first quarter of the current fiscal.
The energy and power generator's bottom line slipped to Rs 731.44 crore for the April-June period, compared to Rs 972.24 crore for the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
The performance of the company in the current quarter was affected following the lower power demand and early onset of monsoon and increased gas prices, impacting merchant gains from gas-based generation, the filings said.
Torrent Power Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 12.5% to Rs 7,906.37 crore versus Rs 9,033.73 crore.
Net profit down 25% to Rs 731.44 crore versus Rs 972.24 crore.
Ebitda down 20% to Rs 1,483.06 crore versus Rs 1,857.93 crore.
Margin at 18.8% versus 20.6%.
Shares of Torrent Power closed 0.11% higher at Rs 1,313.60 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.30% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 25.49% in the last 12 months and 11.6% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of the nine analysts tracking the company, two have a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend 'hold' and four gave 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 4.4%.