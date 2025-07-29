Torrent Pharma Q1 Review: Citi Hikes Target Price — Here's Why

Citi Research increased the price target for Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to Rs 4,380 from Rs 4,000, on healthy and in-line quarter and solid traction across the markets. The brokerage maintained a 'buy' rating for the firm.

Torrent Pharma's India sales grew 11% year-on-year, led by out performance in the focused therapies as its chronic sales grew 13% in Q1 vs 9% growth in chronic therapies of IPM, as per AIOCD.

The company's Brazil CC growth stood at 16% year-on-year, and as per IQVIA, Torrent grew 14% vs 5% growth in the market. US sales at US$36 million was up 16% year-on-year (on a low base) while Germany sales was largely flat (in CC) at EUR32 million due to supply disruption at a third party supplier.

The brokerage has raised the target price by rolling forward the target multiple to Mar’27E EPS.