TMPV Q2 Results: Check Date And Schedule Of 1st Quarterly Earnings After Tata Motors Demerger

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (TMPV), now operating as an independent entity after the recent demerger of Tata Motors, is scheduled to release its financial results next week.

This will be the company’s first quarterly earnings report after the demerger. The automotive arm of the Tata Group now houses passenger vehicle, electric vehicle (EV) and Jaguar Land Rover divisions, after the completion of the demerger scheme.

Effective Oct. 1, 2025, Tata Motors completed its demerger, resulting in two separately listed firms: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles. The latter encompasses the company’s commercial vehicle business.

Here’s everything you need to know about TMPV’s Q2FY26 result announcement.