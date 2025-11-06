TMPV Q2 Results: Check Date And Schedule Of 1st Quarterly Earnings After Tata Motors Demerger
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles quarterly results: A meeting of the company’s Board of Directors is scheduled on Nov. 14 to consider and approve the Q2FY26 results.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (TMPV), now operating as an independent entity after the recent demerger of Tata Motors, is scheduled to release its financial results next week.
This will be the company’s first quarterly earnings report after the demerger. The automotive arm of the Tata Group now houses passenger vehicle, electric vehicle (EV) and Jaguar Land Rover divisions, after the completion of the demerger scheme.
Effective Oct. 1, 2025, Tata Motors completed its demerger, resulting in two separately listed firms: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles. The latter encompasses the company’s commercial vehicle business.
Here’s everything you need to know about TMPV’s Q2FY26 result announcement.
TMPV Q2 Results: Date
In an exchange filing earlier this week on Tuesday, TMPV said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Nov. 14 to consider and approve the audited standalone and unaudited consolidated financial results of the company for the second quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2025.
TMPV Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons from Sept. 24 until 48 hours after the declaration of Q2FY26 results.
TMPV Q2 Results: Earnings Call
TMPV will hold an earnings call with investors and analysts on Nov. 14 after the declaration of Q2FY26 results.
TMPV Q1 Results
Tata Motors reported a 2.5% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated revenue at Rs 1,04,407 crore in Q1FY26. Its Ebitda margin dropped 480 basis points YoY to 9.2%. Profit before tax (before exceptional items) fell by Rs 3,232 crore to Rs 5,617 crore in Q1FY26.
The revenue of the passenger vehicle segment dropped 8.2% YoY to Rs 10,877 crore, while Ebitda margin fell by 180 basis points YoY to 4%. It reported a loss of Rs 129 crore in Q1FY26.
TMPV Share Price History
Shares of TMPV have fallen 1.34% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the last month, the stock price has decreased 5.39%
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 844.45 apiece on the NSE on Nov. 4, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 376.30 apiece on Oct. 14, 2025.
At 12:54 p.m. on Thursday, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles shares were trading 0.62% up at Rs 409.00 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.