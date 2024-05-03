Titan Q4 Results: Profit Misses Estimates
The watch manufacturer's profit increased to Rs 771 crore in the January–March quarter from Rs 736 crore clocked during the same period last year.
Titan Co.'s consolidated net profit rose 4.8% in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024, missing analysts' estimates.
The watch manufacturer's profit increased to Rs 771 crore in the January–March quarter from Rs 736 crore clocked during the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had set a consensus estimate of Rs 876 crore.
Titan Q4 FY24 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 20.6% to Rs 12,494 crore versus Rs 9,215 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,567 crore).
Ebitda up 9.4% to Rs 1,191 crore versus Rs 1,089 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,294 crore).
Ebitda margin at 9.53% versus 10.5% (Estimate: 12.2%).
Net profit up 4.8% at Rs 771 crore versus Rs 730 crore (Estimate: Rs 876 crore).
Board recommended a dividend of Rs 11 per share.
(This is a developing story)