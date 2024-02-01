Titan Q3 Results: Profit Rises 15.3%, Misses Estimates

Jewellery segment's total income for the quarter grew 23% over Q3 FY23 to Rs 11,709 crore. The India business rose 21% in the same period. The festive season saw a healthy double-digit buyer growth.

Watches and wearables business recorded a total income of Rs 982 crore, up 21% as compared with the same period last year. The domestic business grew 23% in the same period.

Eyecare segment total income declined 4% to Rs 167 crore in this quarter. EBIT for the business came in at Rs 14 crore, clocking a margin of 8.4% for the quarter.

Emerging businesses segment had a total income of Rs 112 crore in this quarter. Fashion accessories grew 26% as compared with the same period last year.