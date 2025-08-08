Titan Q1 Review: Brokerages Remain Bullish, Citi And Jefferies Hike Target Price

Brokerages remain bullish in their views on Titan Co. post first quarter of fiscal 2025-26. Citi and Jefferies have hiked target price for the stock, while Morgan Stanley and Macquarie kept target price unchanged.

Titan Co.'s consolidated net profit rose 52.6% in the first quarter of financial year 2026, beating analysts' estimates. The luxury products manufacturer's bottom line increased to Rs 1,091 crore in the April-June period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Citi maintains a 'buy' rating for Titan with a target price hike to Rs 3,900 from Rs 3,800, as growth and profitability are in-line.

The brokerage remains cautious on medium-term margins or profitability amid elevated competitive intensity, higher gold prices and adverse product mix. "Aggressive store expansion by existing and new players implies need to invest in branding, marketing and higher discounting," it added.