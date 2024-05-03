Titan, Britannia Industries, MRF, Tata Tech Q4 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Titan Co., Britannia Industries Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd. and MRF Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their fourth quarter earnings on Friday.

Titan is expected to post a top line and bottom line print of Rs 10,567 crore and Rs 876 crore, respectively, for the three months till March 31, 2024, according to analysts' estimates by Bloomberg.

Britannia Industries is likely to report a net profit of Rs 542 crore and revenue of Rs 4,109 crore.

Godrej Properties Ltd., MRF Ltd., Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Inox Wind Ltd., Aptus Value Housing Finance Ltd., First Source Solutions Ltd., Raymond Ltd., Go Fashion India Ltd., Aarti Drugs Ltd., Tatva Chintan Pharma Chemical Ltd., and HFCL Ltd. will also report their quarterly earnings.