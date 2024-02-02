Titagarh Rail Systems Q3 Results: Profit Rises 129%, Beats Estimates

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd.'s net profit increased in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 129.9% year-on-year to Rs 74.8 crore in the quarter ended December, as compared with Rs 32.6 crore over the same period last year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 72.5 crore.

Revenue from operations rose 24.6% to Rs 954.7 crore in the October-December period, as against Rs 766.4 crore last fiscal, though it missed analyst estimates of Rs 1,116.6 crore.